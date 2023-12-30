If you're thinking of getting your parenting payment partnered claim, you must read this article first. The Australian government's initiative to provide parenting payments helps ease the burden of raising children in today's economy.

What Is a Parenting Payment?

The Parenting Payment (PP) in Australia is an income support payment that provides financial assistance to principal carers. It was introduced on 20 March 1998, combining the former sole parent pension and parenting allowance. PP is available to single and partnered parents, but it is only payable to one person at a time.

There are two categories within PP:

PPS for single parents with a youngest child aged less than 14 years old, and PPP for partnered parents with a youngest child aged less than 6 years old.

PP is usually paid fortnightly and recipients may also receive supplementary assistance such as

Family Tax Benefit,

child care subsidy,

rent assistance, and

pharmaceutical allowance.

The amount of PP a person can receive depends on their and their partner's circumstances, and there are income and asset test limits that must be met to qualify for the payment.

Parenting Payment Partnered Claim

A Parenting Payment Partnered claim is a type of income support payment available to partnered parents in Australia who are the principal carer of a child under six years old. It is a fortnightly payment that provides financial assistance to help with the cost of raising a child.

Eligibility

To be eligible for the payment, the applicant must:

meet the income and asset test limits, principal carer rules for a child under 6, residence rules, and your partner is not currently getting a parenting payment.

Additionally, the amount of payment a person can receive depends on their and their partner's circumstances.

Principal Carer Rules

One of the requirements to get your parenting payment partnered claim is that you must be the young child's main carer who is under 6 years of age. You're considered the principal carer of a child if you have the most amount of responsibility for all of their day to day care, welfare, and development.

However, a child can only have one primary caregiver at a time if they are shared with others. This is typically the caregiver that provides the majority of the daily care, like a parent or guardian. If two persons are providing equal care, they must designate one of them as the primary caregiver.

Residence Rules

Services Australia also require that on the day you get your parenting payment partnered claim, you must be:

living in Australia, physically present in Australia, AND an Australian resident.

To be continuously eligible for this payment, you must be living in Australia as an Australian resident.

Parenting Payment Partnered Claim: Income Test

Your parenting payment partnered claim may be affected by you and your partner's income and assets. Services Australia provides the table below to estimate the amount of claim you can receive:

Your income each fortnight Partner's income each fortnight Parenting Payment rate No more than AUD 150 No more than AUD 1,325.00 You'll get either of the following:

AUD 686.00

AUD 802.50 if you're separated due to illness, respite care or prison. No more than AUD 150 More than AUD 1,325.00 Your payment reduces by 60 cents for every dollar of income your partner has over AUD 1,325.00. Between AUD 150 and AUD 256 No more than AUD 1,325.00 Your payment reduces by 50 cents for every dollar of income you have over AUD 150. Between AUD 150 and AUD 256 More than AUD 1,325.00 Your payment reduces by 50 cents for every dollar of income you have over AUD150 and 60 cents for every dollar of income your partner has over AUD1,325.00. More than AUD256 No more than AUD1,325.00 Your payment reduces by AUD53 plus 60 cents for every dollar of income you have over AUD256. More than AUD256 More than AUD1,325.00 Your payment reduces by AUD53 plus 60 cents for every dollar of income:

you have over AUD256

your partner has over AUD1,325.00.

Parenting Payment Partnered Claim: Assets Test

As to your assets limits, if you're a couple and your combined assets are:

Homeowner – AUD 451,500

Non-homeowner – AUD 693,500

If your assets go beyond these limits, you might not be able to avail the parenting payment partnered claim. The assets that may be included in determining your eligibility for the claim are the following:

items and property you or your partner own in full or part

items and property you or your partner have an interest in

any debts owed to you and your partner

any assets overseas.

How Much Can You Get?

How much can you actually claim? Your parenting payment partnered claim may depend on both you and your partner's circumstances. Another factor is both of your income and assets. Services Australia provides that you can get a maximum of AUD 686 parenting payment partnered claim for each fortnight starting September 20, 2023.

However, if you are partnered but separated due to illness, respite care or prison, a parenting payment partnered claim of AUD 802.50 can be availed. To avail your Parenting Payment Partnered Claim, individuals can apply and claim online through myGov or call the families line on the Services Australia website.

For more information on parenting payments, individuals can refer to the Services Australia's guide to Australian Government payments and the Department of Social Services payment demographic data.

