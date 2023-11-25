Child support is a financial contribution a parent makes towards the care and upbringing of their child. In Australia, child support payments generally stop when the child turns 18. However, there are a few exceptions to this rule. This article will help you understand the limits of paying child support.

When Do You Stop Paying Child Support

Child support in Australia is governed by the Child Support (Assessment) Act 1989. Here are the general guidelines concerning when you stop paying child support:

Age of the Child: In Australia, the primary legal obligation to pay child support typically stops when the child turns 18. However, there are circumstances where this can be extended. End of Secondary Education: If the child is still in full-time secondary education (like high school) when they turn 18, a parent can apply to extend the child support until the end of the school year in which the child turns 18. Change in Care: If the child moves to live with the parent who has been making child support payments, the payments might cease or be adjusted based on the new care arrangements. Child Becomes Financially Independent: If the child starts working full-time, enters into a de facto relationship, or receives certain types of government financial support, the obligation to pay child support might end. Child Gets Married: If the child gets married, the obligation to pay child support generally ends. Termination of Parental Rights: In certain circumstances where parental rights are terminated, the obligation to pay child support might cease. Child's Death: Tragically, if the child passes away, the obligation to pay child support ends. Existing Agreements: Some parents might have private child support agreements in place. The terms of these agreements might have specific conditions about when child support ends. Court Orders: There are instances where the court may issue an order that can influence the duration of child support payments.

If there are changes in circumstances or if parents are uncertain about their obligations, it's essential to consult with the Department of Human Services (Child Support) or seek our expert family lawyer's advice. There can be variations based on specific situations, agreements, or orders.

Can Child Support Extend Beyond The Age Of 18?

Yes, child support can extend beyond the age of 18 in specific circumstances:

Continued Education: If a child is turning 18 but is still in full-time secondary education, a parent can apply to extend the child support until the end of the school year in which the child turns 18. Child's Special Needs: In some instances, if a child has a disability or special needs that require ongoing financial assistance, child support might be extended beyond the age of 18.

To extend child support beyond 18 for any of these reasons, the receiving parent must make a formal request before the child turns 18.

Is There A Statute Of Limitations On Collecting Unpaid Child Support?

Yes, there is a statute of limitations on collecting unpaid child support in Australia. This means there is a certain amount of time after which the Child Support Agency can no longer enforce a child support debt.

The statute of limitations for child support in Australia is 12 years. This means the Child Support Agency can only enforce a child support debt under 12 years old. If a child support debt is more than 12 years old, the Child Support Agency cannot implement it.

However, there are a few exceptions to the statute of limitations for child support. For example, the statute of limitations does not apply to child support debts registered with a foreign country. Additionally, the statute of limitations may be suspended if the paying parent has been living outside of Australia or if the paying parent has been unable to pay child support due to financial hardship.

What Is The Process For Ending Child Support Payments Officially?

In Australia, to officially end child support payments, you must follow a specific process to ensure that all obligations are met and future complications are avoided. Here's a breakdown of the process:

Notify the Department: Inform the Department of Human Services (Child Support) about the change in circumstances that may lead to the termination of child support. This could be due to the child turning 18, a change in care arrangements, or any other relevant reason. Reassessment: Once the Department is informed, they might reassess the child support arrangement. Depending on the circumstance, they may confirm the end date of the payments or provide further instructions. Private Agreements: If you have a private child support agreement, ensure you both understand the terms related to ending the payments. Depending on the agreement, you might need to mutually consent to terminate it or follow a specific process outlined in it. Clear Any Arrears: Before officially ending payments, ensure that all outstanding amounts or arrears are cleared. If you owe unpaid child support, the obligation to pay that amount continues even after regular payments end. Keep Documentation: Document any communication or decisions regarding ending child support payments. This can be useful for future reference or in case of disputes. Seek Legal Advice: If you're uncertain about your obligations or if there are disputes regarding the termination of payments, it's a good idea to seek legal advice. This ensures that you're making informed decisions and protects your interests. Follow-Up: Even after notifying the Department and taking necessary steps, it's crucial to follow up and ensure the termination has been processed correctly. This can prevent unexpected issues or future claims.

Cumpton & Rainford [2020] FCCA 3441

Background: In the Cumpton & Rainford [2020] FCCA 3441 case, the Federal Circuit Court of Australia examined the matter of adult child maintenance. Mr. Cumpton had supported his daughter, Ms. Rainford, through adult child maintenance payments for several years. Due to changes in his financial situation, including retirement and health issues, he sought to discontinue these payments. Ms. Rainford contended that she remained financially dependent on him.

Court's Decision: The Court decided in favor of Mr. Cumpton, relieving him of his adult child maintenance obligations towards Ms. Rainford.

Factors Considered by the Court:

Ms. Rainford's age, health, educational background, employment history, earning capacity, and financial assets and liabilities.

Mr. Cumpton's altered financial condition, retirement, reduced income, and health complications.

The Court emphasized that Ms. Rainford, a young adult with suitable education, qualifications, and a steady job, could financially support herself.

Conclusion: This case underscores the principle that court decisions on adult child maintenance consider a comprehensive range of factors, including any shifts in the financial situations of the involved parties from the time of the initial order.

