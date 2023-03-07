Before we check how much is parenting payment, let us first understand what is parenting payment? Parenting payment is a financial income support payment that the government pays to the principal carer who is raising children, especially a dependent child.

If you are the main primary carer of a young child, you can receive certain income support payments. Only one parent can receive these payments. If you are the principal carer of a child, you may be wondering how much is parenting payment?

The answer to how much is parenting payment mainly depends on your income and your partner's income. Moreover, it can also depend on the assets that you and your partner have. In addition to this, state or territory government may also offer other forms of government support.

Based on how many children you have, and the income and assets test, other government payments may also include rent assistance or single income family supplement.

Services Australia is responsible for updating the rates of parenting payment twice every year. They provide primary carers the necessary support to raise their children when they are seeking work and are experiencing severe financial hardship.

Who Can Receive Parenting Payment Income Support Payment?

There are certain eligibility requirements to receive parenting payment. If you are wondering how much is parenting payment, you should first and foremost check if you are eligible to get this payment. According to Services Australia, you must meet the following criteria in order to receive parenting payment:

meet principal carer rules for a child under 8 if you are single, or under 6 if you are partnered, residence rules i.e. live in Australia you must be an Australian citizen, permanent resident, or a protected Special Category Visa holder you must not have claimed payment before the birth of the child, meet the assets test or income test (income and assets tests) and be under income limits

How Much Is Parenting Payment in 2023?

As of now, how much is parenting payment? It is important to note that this main income support payment is a taxable Centrelink benefit. Parents can receive these payments on a fortnightly basis. As of September 20, 2022, the maximum fortnightly payments are as follows, depending on if you are:

Single, you can receive parenting payment up to $915.40, and a pension supplement of $26.20,

Partnered you can receive up to $608.70, and

Partnered but separated due to prison, or illness, you can receive up to $718.60

If you are from single parent families, you can receive some other benefits from the Australian government as well. Centrelink also manages other payments that a single parent can be entitled to receive.

Given below are some other types of financial support available to single parents. For example, family tax benefit or child care subsidy and following payments:

Family Tax Benefit part A Family Tax Benefit B Parenting payment (for single parents as mentioned above) Newstart allowance for Principal Carer that is now called Jobseeker payments

How to Get Parenting Payment?

In this section, we explain how you can claim parenting payment. You will need to make an application to Services Australia. Services Australia will then assess your application along with all documents. As mentioned above, it is important to note that you cannot claim this before the birth of your child.

Given below is a list of steps you can follow if you are looking to claim this payment and are wondering how much is parenting payment:

Access your MyGov account Go to the Centrelink service (select "I have a CRN") Of all linked services, choose your Centrelink service Select the 'make a claim' option from the dashboard Answer eligibility questions accurately Submit your claim

Once you have made the application, Centrelink will take a week or so to get back to you with a decision. Depending on your circumstances, you may or may not face delays. You may need to wait for a while for them to make your first payment.

How Is Child Support Different?

Many often believe that parenting payment is the same as child support. However, child support is a completely different financial support payment.

If you are divorced or separated, your former partner may be liable to pay child support payments depending on a number of factors. For instance, if they were the sole earner in the family, and following the divorce, you are the primary carer of the child, they may be required to make support payments to you.

You can use child support payments for a variety of purposes such as food, clothing, housing, and educational or health related expenses of the child.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.