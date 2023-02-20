What is a Family Report?

A Family Report is ordered by a registrar or judge under section 62G of The Family Law Act 1975.

The report is prepared by a family consultant- often a psychologist and/or a social worker who specialises in child and family issues following separation and divorce.

Their role is to help resolve disputes, assist and advise the Courts and give evidence about individual cases. All reports undertaken by consultants are organised by the Court Children's Service.

Key Points

Disagreeing with a family report can be complex and confusing for those who are unfamiliar with it. Justice Family Lawyers have experience in disagreeing with a family report, however, we suggest the following key points to anyone considering contesting a family report:

Understanding the purpose of a family report

Ways to dispute the family report

Supplying supporting evidence and pursuing legal action

Understanding the Purpose of a Family Report

The report itself is an independent family assessment that assists families and the Court in making decisions about the children, the reports are often ordered when nearing the final stages of a hearing.

During the preparation of a report, the family consultant will take the experiences and development of the child and/or children into consideration, alongside familial circumstances or any other issues relevant to the case.

They will then make recommendations for the best arrangements for the future care, welfare and developmental needs of the child.

Once a report is ordered a letter will be issued advising a time and location for the parents and children to meet with the family consultant. If these appointments are not attended the report will be delayed, and thus there may be an additional cost and delay for the rest of the duration of the case.

Most consultants will conduct various interviews in one day or over a few days and will have individual interviews with both parties.

On occasion, they might also interview significant people in the child's life such as adult siblings, step or half-siblings, partners, and grandparents.

Children are spoken to separately from any adults (except for pressing circumstances) and will be given an opportunity to express their views and wishes privately.

After these meetings, the report will be prepared and the family consultant will consider the following:

What issues are in dispute

The present parenting arrangements

The past parenting arrangements

The capacity of each parent

The child's relationship with significant people, i.e. grandparents

The wishes and views of the child

Any possible risk to the child

Once the report is completed, the consultant provides it to the ordering judge who will then formally release the report prior to the final hearing. It's not uncommon for matters to then be settled based on the contents of the report, and if you are able to reach an agreement and submit signed consent orders you may not have to return to Court.

A family report should provide the court with the following:

Family structure and dynamics

Unbiased opinion of all parties involved

Recommendations regarding parental responsibility

Understandably, parties may disagree with the content or even the outcome of the report. In this case, they must know how to dispute and oppose the report.

Disagreeing with a Family Report: How to Do It

During the aforementioned family report conferences, parties may disagree with the content or even the outcome of the report.

In this case, they must know how to dispute and oppose the report. It's important to know that The Family Report is only one source of evidence used by the Court to make a decision, and the Court is not bound by any recommendations made in the report.

Though family consultants are very experienced, their reports might not be accurate or reflect your family's situation.

Any inaccuracies must be identified and disputed.

You can do this by writing to the family consultant and request an addendum to the report with particular follow-up questions.

Another strategy would be to call the family consultant as a witness to the final hearing.

The family consultant can then be cross-examined by your barrister and asked questions about the contents of the report and their assessment of the family.

The family consultant can then be cross-examined by your barrister and asked questions about the contents of the report and their assessment of the family.

Supplying Supporting Evidence when disagreeing with a family report

Though you can engage a family lawyer to help dispute the report, the court will ultimately make its own decision.

Therefore, it is important for you to provide the court with relevant evidence.

This can either be in the form of witness statements, medical records or other relevant documents.

Though you can engage a family lawyer to help dispute the report, the court will ultimately make its own decision.

Therefore, it is important for you to provide the court with relevant evidence.

This can either be in the form of witness statements, medical records or other relevant documents.

