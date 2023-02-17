Are you thinking of getting remarried or entering a de facto relationship? Ensuring your assets are protected is important to ensure your wellbeing and your family's future. Read on for a quick guide on maximising your asset protection in a second marriage.

At Justice Family Lawyers, we have years of experience helping clients identify the best way to protect their assets through the effects of entering a second marriage. With the proper knowledge, individuals can make sure their assets are safeguarded both now and in the future.

Quick Summary

In brief, here are 3 key steps to ensure the protection of your assets when entering a second marriage:

Be aware of the laws surrounding asset protection

Have a financial agreement in place

Seek legal advice

Maximising Your Asset Protection in a Second Marriage

Whether you are married or merely entering a de facto relationship, understanding the law related to asset protection is essential.

In Australia, the law governing what happens to your assets when you enter a second marriage or de facto relationship is controlled by federal legislation called the Family Law Act 1975

Financial Agreements - the key to maximising your asset protection in a second marriage

The best way to protect your assets or financial interests in a second marriage or a de facto relationship is to have a financial agreement in place.

This legal document should specify what assets each party has at the time of formation of the agreement.

The agreement should then include a schedule detailing the value of each asset and the percentage each party will receive if the marriage or de facto relationship breaks down.

A Binding financial agreement is a legally binding document and must be reviewed by each of the individuals entering into the agreement, as well as their respective lawyers.

Legal Advice

It is a requirement to seek legal advice prior to entering into any type of Binding Financial Agreement to protect your assets in a second marriage.

This ensures your agreement meets legal requirements, and so you understand what the purpose of the document is.

An experienced family lawyer can advise you on the best way to structure and protect your assets, as well as provide advice on other matters such as financial disclosure, spousal maintenance and other specific matters related to your individual case.

Conclusion

Entering a second marriage or a de facto relationship can be a complicated process. It is important to be knowledgable about the laws surrounding the protection of assets and to have the necessary documents in place to ensure you are financially secure. Seeking legal advice is the best way to gain a full understanding of your rights and responsibilities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.