Understanding the Risks of Keeping a Child Away from the Other Parent: How Child Custody Backfires

The risks of keeping a child away from the other parent:

Parental alienation can have negative effects on a child's emotions and wellbeing.

Keeping a child away from the other parent rarely serves to change the parent-child relationship.

Collaborating with the other parent in a peaceful, civilised manner is much more likely to generate positive outcomes for all involved.

The Risks of Keeping a Child Away from the Other Parent

Reality presents parents with difficult times, especially when they find themselves with the responsibility of making custody decisions.

Unfortunately, some parents use denial or emotional manipulation to keep their children away from the other parent.

One example of emotional manipulation is parental alienation, where one parent restricts contact between the child and the other parent, usually to punish the other parent or boost the alienating parent's position.

This type of action, however, can lead to emotional turmoil and distress for these children.

When forced to choose between two parents or sides in a divorce, the child will suffer even more.

As such, Justice Family Lawyers recommends discussing this matter with the other parent, or even engaging a lawyer and/or a counsellor to help reach an agreement. Sometimes family therapy is an option for those who have been effected by parental alienation or from lowered contact.

It is important to note that withholding contact from the other parent rarely creates the desired outcome.

In most cases, parental alienation backfires, with the child struggling with feelings of loss and resentment towards both parents.

Removing the other parent from their life causes the child to feel isolated and neglected, instilling feelings of insecurity.

We have acted for thousands of clients and have seen this first hand. It is extremely sad to see.

Furthermore, the absence of one parent can lead to trust issues and confusion.

Without the presence of both parents, the child might struggle to understand the concepts of trust and love. You may not observe this immediately, but these concepts may come up later in life for a child.

This proof further emphasises the importance of talking through any issues, even after a divorce has occurred.

Finding a Solution

Finding a middle ground between both parents is vital when it comes to parenting and custody decisions.

While certain boundaries may need to be established, it is also essential to maintain mutual respect and keep open lines of communication.

No matter what, collaboration should be the primary solution.

A somewhat constuctive relationship between both parents is essential when it comes to protecting the legal, physical, and emotional well-being of their children.

No parent wants to put their child through any mental deprivation, so it is crucial to think of an agreement that combined the resources and practical needs of both parents.

To help achieve this goal, it is best to work with professionals, such as counsellors or divorce lawyers.

We have managed to obtain great outcomes for parents through avenues like family therapy and counselling.

At Justice Family Lawyers, we are here to help make child custody fairer by helping our clients navigate their separation amicably and efficiently.

Conclusion

In summary, we want to remind parents that child custody shouldn't be a conflict, but an opportunity to create a suitable agreement for the well-being of their child.

Keeping a child away from the other parent rarely resolves anything and instead reinforces the painful emotions of loss and sadness for the child.

