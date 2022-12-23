People who are experiencing time constraints in their legal matters need efficient family law services from their family lawyers. Efficiency is the ability to achieve a result while exerting little to no effort or energy. However, this does not mean an efficient person did not work hard to achieve an end goal. Simply, an efficient person will use all necessary resources in the best way possible.

The way that transactions, communication, and meetings are held has evolved over the past years, especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most businesses and service providers have opted to conduct their operations online just like a family law firm. Family law firms today have integrated face-to-face consultations and meetings with online services for maximum efficiency.

More often than not, people don't have the time to go out and meet with a lawyer. However, a traditional family law firm may still use their offices if clients want to meet them in person. Regardless, clients will want efficient family law services from their preferred legal counsellor. But, what makes a family law firm efficient? Read on to find out more.

What Helps a Law Firm Provide Efficient Family Law Services?

1. Solution-Focused

Lawyers will first and foremost discuss a client's options in their family law matter during a consultation. If the client will choose to push through after the consultation, they may ask for the legal processes involved. Lawyers will ensure that the legal process is not too complicated and explain possible solutions to their clients. Here are some examples of family law matters that family lawyers specialise on:

Legal processes for these matters are at times difficult to understand because of all the legal jargon involved. That's why lawyers should have the ability to provide jargon-free legal advice to conduct efficient family law services. Clients will most likely receive early and clear solutions if their lawyers are solution-focused.

2. Punctuality and Responsiveness

Punctuality is an important factor when a lawyer is providing efficient family law services. Lawyers should always ensure that they are present and readily available for their client's queries. For instance, Nina has filed for a divorce at the Commonwealth Courts Portal with her husband Kenneth.

However, Nina is asking for help with court attendance since they have children. According to the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia, court attendance is required if divorcing couples have children under 18. Nina has two children who are under 18, hence she will need legal representation in court.

Nina is rushing because she has an important business meeting overseas the following week. Her lawyer should have the ability to respond immediately in order to gather as much evidence. This includes an affidavit and any documents needed from Nina and Kenneth. A lawyer's ability to respond to clients and file court documents on time can help Nina and Kenneth finish as many procedures before Nina's flight.

3. Knowledge of Necessary Evidence and Documents From Clients

Knowledge of the law comes into play under this section since lawyers will have to ask for necessary evidence and documents from clients. The more evidence and documents, the better. Therefore, it's also important for clients to also provide what the lawyer is asking for. This not only speeds up legal procedures, but the lawyer may also find necessary information for a resolution.

For instance, a person has suffered from domestic and family violence and has sought advice from family law solicitors. Family lawyers may aid in asking for evidence of psychological or emotional abuse that occurred in the relationship. This way, the lawyers may address the violent and unacceptable behaviour of the perpetrator in order to lodge ADVOs or AVOs.

4. Teamwork

Almost all family law firms have a team of family lawyers that work together on a client's case. Essentially, a team of family lawyers can carry out efficient family law services. Clients will usually talk to only one family lawyer and then the family lawyer will work with his/her team on the case. Indeed, lawyers handle a lot of cases, but their team will ensure that no client is left out.

5. Suggest Mediation or Arbitration When Possible

Mediation and arbitration are alternative dispute resolution methods that can help resolve family law matters out of court. Most family courts will only resort to court proceedings as a last resort and will typically urge disputed parties to use these methods. But why? Alternative dispute resolution methods are less expensive, hence avoiding unnecessary court costs or filing fees.

It's always worth a try to opt for mediation and arbitration since this allows disputed parties to remain civil in their legal matters. Moreover, people may draft their own resolution in mediation with the help of an arbitrator. While arbitration typically involves a legally binding decision for more serious family law matters.

6. Availability for Fixed Fees

Clients mostly ask how much a lawyer charges and if it can help them carry out efficient family law services. A family law firm offers different kinds of fee payment methods like hourly fees, contingency fees, retainer fees, and many more. With fixed fees, clients won't have to worry about additional costs, however, this will still depend on the client's circumstances.

Nevertheless, a family law firm that provides fixed fees for their services will show clients how much they will pay upfront. This won't require additional transactions and meetings that could have been used for working on the client's case. This type of fee can apply to cases regardless of their complexity or simplicity. But who offers fixed fees for family law services in Australia?

The Family Law Firm Dedicated For You

We at JB Solicitors value our clients and ensure that they get their money's worth when they are availing our services. Our team of family lawyers can aid in the most complex family law matters and present viable solutions. Clients can contact us whether they want to meet face-to-face, arrange a call, or have an online video conference.

We also offer mediation and arbitration services which present options for disputed parties for their legal matters. Our team consists of nationally accredited mediators and arbitrators who carry out efficient family law services. JB Solicitors have you covered whether it's for parenting matters, estate planning, drug related offences, or matters involving financial agreements

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.