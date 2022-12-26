Failure to comply with orders that affect children can result in minimal to heavy consequences. According to Section 70NAA of the Family Law Act 1975, courts have the power to draft orders that affect children and enforce compliance on concerned parties. The court also has and will always have the power to vary an order including parenting plans entered since the order was made.

Parenting plans are out-of-court agreements that parents can make themselves. Indeed, it's an easy way for divorced or separated couples to make parenting arrangements, but it is not legally binding. Even when there are formal parenting orders in place, parents may deal with disputes. The orders that the court can make under Section 70NAA will depend on whether:

There is an alleged contravention but is not established

The court finds that a contravention has occurred but the contravening person/party has a reasonable excuse for doing so

The court finds that a party contravened an order with no reasonable excuse

Failure to comply with orders that affect children can happen at any time in family law proceedings. However, as mentioned, there are times when there are reasonable excuses for the contravention of an order. Read this article to find out more about family laws contravention of orders that affect children.

Section 70NAB: Application of Division

Regardless of any other provisions under Division 13A, Section 70NAB states that this Division does not apply to a contravention of an order (committed before the commencement of Division 13A) under this Act affecting children. This is if a court made an order under this Act as previously in force in respect of that violation before the commencement of this division.

Section 70NAC: Meaning of Contravention of an Order

According to Section 70NAC, a person is believed to have contravened an order if and only if he/she has:

Intentionally showed a failure to comply with orders that affect children

Made no reasonable attempt to comply with the parenting order

Intentionally prevented a person bound by the parenting order from complying

Aided in the contravention of a parenting order

As mentioned, some parties draft parenting plans in order to have a reasonable excuse to contravene a parenting order. Courts will always consider if there are parenting plans made during family law contravention proceedings.

Section 70NAD: Specific Orders Meeting Certain Requirements

According to Section 70NAD, there are requirements that courts must include in parenting orders. These requirements are set out in four different sections in the Family Law Act. Below is a table that sets out each section and the requirement needed

Section Requirement 65M This section is a requirement for parenting orders that deals with whom the child will live with. This section mentions that a person, contrary to the order, must not show a failure to comply with orders that affect children through the:

Removal of the child from the care of a personRefusal or failure to deliver or return the child to a personInterference with a person performing his/her powers, duties, or responsibilities under the parenting order 65N This section is a requirement for parenting orders that deals with whom a child is to spend time with. This section mentions that a person must not:

Hinder or prevent a person and the child from spending time together in accordance with the parenting orderInterfere with a person and a child benefitting from spending time with each other under the parenting order 65NA This section is a requirement for parenting orders that deals with whom a child is to communicate with. This section mentions that a person must not:

Hinder or prevent a person and the child from communicating with each other in accordance with the parenting orderInterfere with the communication between a person and the child are supposed to have with each other under the parenting order 65P This section is a requirement that deals with parental responsibility. A person with parental responsibility has the power to make decisions for a child's long-term issues. This section mentions that a person must not hinder the carer (the person with parental responsibility) from discharging that responsibility.

An Example of a Parenting Order With Requirements Applied

Susie and Chuck are divorced and are seeking a parenting order in court for their child. After the hearing, the court allocated parental responsibility to Susie, thereby making her the carer of her child. It is mentioned in their parenting order that the child will live with Susie from Monday to Friday, while the child's weekend time is dedicated to Chuck.

If we apply Section 65N to our example, Susie is not allowed to interfere with her child and Chuck's time. This includes Susie being present on their weekend time or stalking them wherever they go. Indeed, it's a reasonable excuse for Susie to show a failure to comply with orders that affect children. However, she must prove that the child's safety is at risk, let's say, for instance, that Chuck may harm their child in some way.

Section 70NAE: Reasonable Excuses for Failure to Comply With Orders That Affect Children

The contravening person did not understand his/her obligations in the parenting order. A mentally incapacitated person, to an extent, may not understand his/her obligations in a parenting order. In these cases, a court may excuse the person in respect of the contravention. The contravening person may not have understood the language of the parenting order. Courts have the duty and obligation to explain a parenting order which concerned parties must readily understand. The contravening person believed that the contravention was necessary to save a person or a child's health and safety. This includes interfering with a child spending time or communicating with a person regardless of having parental responsibility or not. The contravention did not last longer than was required to protect the health and safety of the contravening person or the child.

Section 70NAF: Standard of Proof

Courts will require a standard of proof if a person indeed, showed a failure to comply with orders that affect children without reasonable excuse in proceedings. If this is the case, the court may make an order under the following sections:

Section Type of order and effect 70NEB (1)(da) The contravening person without reasonable excuse will enter into a bond with courts imposing a fine not exceeding 10 penalty units on the person. 70NECA(3)(a) The court may without prejudice, continue the bond and impose a fine not exceeding 10 penalty units on the contravening person. 70NFB(2)(a),(d), or (e) (a) Courts will make a community service order(d) Fine the contravening person of not more than 60 penalty units(e) Impose a sentence of imprisonment 70NFF(3)(a) The court may without prejudice, continue the community service order or bond

Failure to Comply With Orders That Affect Children: Seeking Legal Advice

Indeed, it is difficult to deal with people who contravene parenting orders especially if there is no reasonable excuse for doing so. However, given the benefit of the doubt, some people contravene an order for reasonable excuses.

Regardless of the situation, it's important to seek legal advice from JB Solicitors' family lawyers. Should legal matters arise, our mediation and arbitration services can help disputed parties come to an amicable agreement.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.