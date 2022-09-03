ARTICLE

Did you know that people over the age of 18 are able to be adopted in certain circumstances?

Mellor Olsson Family Lawyer, Eva Bailey sits down with Lucie Reichstein to discuss adult adoption laws in South Australia. Eva sheds light on the legal definition of adult adoption, who might be eligible to apply and what the next steps are for those wanting to recognise a caregiver legally.

Full Disclosure is a Podcast providing legal information and updates to individuals, businesses and business advisors in South Australia. It is produced by Mellor Olsson, a full-service South Australian law firm.

