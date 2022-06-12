ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This week, host Lucie Reichstein sits down with Catherine Leis, Senior Associate at Mellor Olsson, to discuss what constitutes as a de facto relationship and why it's important to understand if you are in one or not. Catherine also talks about three factors the Court will consider for the division of relationship assets if a de factor relationship breaks down.

Full Disclosure is a Podcast providing legal information and updates to individuals, businesses and business advisors in South Australia. It is produced by Mellor Olsson, a full-service South Australian law firm.

Be sure to follow Mellor Olsson Lawyers on Facebook @mellorolsson or head to molawyers.com.au for more information.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.