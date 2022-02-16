ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To listen to the audio, please click here .

Please listen to the segment below.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Family and Matrimonial from Australia

It Depends – Do I need a binding death benefit nomination for my superannuation benefit? Cooper Grace Ward Link to video & transcript about whether you need a binding death benefit nomination for your superannuation.

The importance of estate planning for SMSFs McCarthy Durie Lawyers Self-managed superannuation funds (SMSFs) have become increasingly popular as a method to manage wealth for retirement.

It Depends – How do I set up a testamentary trust? Cooper Grace Ward A testamentary trust is usually created and included in a will, and can be a really effective estate planning tool.

Financial disclosure in family law matters Cooper Grace Ward Link to video & transcript discussing your financial disclosure obligations under the new Federal Circuit & Family Court rules.

Exclusive occupation – Can I stay? McCarthy Durie Lawyers An exclusive occupancy order must show that it is unreasonable for both parties to live in the former matrimonial home.