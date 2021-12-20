ARTICLE

Victims of domestic and family violence may be eligible for the Escaping Violence Payment provided by the UnitingCare Australia.

The Escaping Violence Payment is available for Australian citizens over 18 years of age who have experienced family violence and have had a change to living arrangements and may be suffering from financial stress as a result of family violence.

If deemed eligible for the payment, the victims may receive:

Up to $1500 in financial assistance for essential items;

Goods and services such as removalists, bonds or basics for a new home;

Support including casework from the EVP provider.

To find out more head to https://ministers.dss.gov.au/media-releases/7676 and https://www.unitingvictas.org.au/services/family-services/family-violence-services/escaping-violence-payment/ .

If you or your children are at immediate risk of harm, call 000. Other services available are: