During previous Queensland lockdowns, parents and children have been permitted to travel between households to facilitate time arrangements. The Restrictions for Locked Down Areas (South-East Queensland) Direction (No. 2) came into effect on 1 August 2021 and no longer provides for some parenting arrangements to be facilitated.

The current Health Direction provides that a person may leave their principal place of residence in a locked down area "to continue an existing court-ordered or court-directed arrangement for access to, and contact between, parents and children and siblings."

A court-ordered or court-directed arrangement can include the following:

Consent Orders made by the Court; and Orders made regarding the time arrangements for children during Court proceedings.

If any of the below are in place, a parent must not enter a locked down area to spend time with children and those children are to remain at the premises that there were residing at on 1 August 2021:

A Verbal Agreement; A Parenting Plan; Email or SMS between parenting outlining agreed time.

The Family Court of Australia and Federal Circuit court of Australia have a specialised COVID-19 list to deal exclusively with urgent matters arising as a result of COVID-19.