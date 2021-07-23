As a parent, you are probably wondering how the restrictions impact on your parenting arrangements.

Families with shared parenting arrangements have been asked to find an arrangement that works for the next seven days, without moving between houses. However, if this is not possible, you may leave your home to adhere to shared parenting arrangements (complying with Court Orders or informal arrangements).

We also recommend that you regularly check the SA Government COVID-19 website for any changes to the above direction. The website address is: www.covid-19.sa.gov.au.

