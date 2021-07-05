EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT ACT 2005 (WA)

Sections 61, 67, 71 and 72A

Outbreak Restrictions (Circuit-Break Lockdown - Level 3) Directions

Perth and Peel Regions are subject to a lockdown period from 12.01pm 29 June 2021 to 12.01pm Saturday 3 July 2021.

Further directions were made under the Emergency management Act 2009: the Outbreak Restrictions (Circuit-Break Lockdown - Level 3) Directions.

As noted in the directions:

"The purpose of these directions is to require all persons in the affected area to stay at home during the stay at home period other than for one or more of the reasons specified in these directions, to close certain places and to prohibit certain gatherings and activities in order to prevent, control or abate the risks associated with the emergency presented by the pandemic caused by COVID-19, and to otherwise limit the spread of COVID-19."

There are exceptions for a number of relevant circumstances, including caregiving and parenting arrangements whether by court or by informal arrangement, attending to a legal obligation including at Court, and others.

Whilst our physical office will be closed between 8.30am on Tuesday 29 June until 5.30pm on Friday 2 July 2021, we would like to reassure you that it is very much business as usual at O'Sullivan Davies. Our staff will be working remotely, so we can continue to work with you via video meetings and telephone conferences.

We are also complying with the recommendations of the Family Court of Western Australia and hope to be able to arrange for most hearings this week to be conducted by telephone to try and reduce the risk of further Court delays. If your matter is listed this week we will contact you as soon as we have spoken to the Court about your listing.

We will do what it takes to assist you.

We are here for you.

Please click here for a full version of the directions.