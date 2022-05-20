We previously discussed the Ukraine-related sanctions measures in Australia on February 23, February 25, March 1, March 15, March 18 and March 25.

This update covers developments to Australia's sanctions laws throughout April and May 2022 including:

the extension of Australia's autonomous sanctions to certain luxury goods exported to Russia and the designation of additional entities and individuals; and

the listing of 4 additional entities under the counter-terrorism financing sanctions regime in the Charter of the United Nations Act 1945.

Export ban on luxury goods

On 4 April 2022, the Australian Government introduced a ban on the export of luxury goods to Russia.1 This includes certain food products, such as crustaceans, caviar, truffles and wine of any value. It also includes luxury perfumes, leather goods, furs, clothing, jewellery, watches, tableware and casino games exceeding $500 per unit. Precious metals, pure-bred horses, luxury vehicles (for land, air and sea transportation) and vehicle parts are also included in the list of luxury goods.

Australian Foreign Minister, Marise Payne, stated the designations were being undertaken 'in coordination with key partners' and aim to target 'Russian elites' including 'President Putin and his wealthy enablers, not ordinary Russian consumers.'2

These designations took effect on 7 April 2022.

Further designated persons and entities

Australia has designated a number of additional entities and individuals in recent months under its Autonomous sanctions regime.

As at 18 May 2022, the Australian Government has now sanctioned over 820 individuals and over 60 entities in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The updated Consolidated List can be found on the website of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade here.

Designations under the Charter of the United Nations (Listed Entities) Amendment (No 2) Instrument

On 17 May 2022, 4 entities were listed under the counter-terrorism financing sanctions regime in Part 4 of the Charter of the United Nations Act 194517 to give effect to the decision of the United Nations Security Council. These entities are The Base, the National Socialist Order, the Sonnenkrieg Division, and the Russian Imperial Movement.18

The listing of these entities under the regime took effect on 18 May 2022.

Footnotes

1. Autonomous Sanctions (Export Sanctioned Goods—Russia) Amendment (No.1) Designation 2022.

2. Marise Payne, "Luxury Exports Ban to Russia" (Media Release, 5 April 2022).

3. Autonomous Sanctions (Designated Persons and Entities and Declared Persons—Russia and Ukraine) Amendment (No. 11) Instrument 2022 – Explanatory Statement.

4. Autonomous Sanctions (Designated Persons and Entities and Declared Persons—Russia and Ukraine) Amendment (No. 11) Instrument 2022 – Explanatory Statement.

5. Marise Payne, "Additional sanctions on Russian state-owned enterprises" (Media Release, 14 April 2022).

6. Marise Payne, "Additional sanctions on Russian state-owned enterprises" (Media Release, 14 April 2022).

7. Marise Payne, "Additional Sanctions on Russia" (Media Release, 22 April 2022).

8. Autonomous Sanctions (Designated Persons and Entities and Declared Persons – Russia and Ukraine) Amendment (No. 13) Instrument 2022 – Explanatory Statement.

9. Marise Payne, "Additional Sanctions on Russia" (Media Release, 22 April 2022).

10. Marise Payne, "Additional Sanctions in Response to Russia's Invasion" (Media Release, 4 May 2022).

11. Marise Payne, "Additional Sanctions in Response to Russia's Invasion" (Media Release, 4 May 2022).

12. Autonomous Sanctions (Designated Persons and Entities and Declared Persons – Russia and Ukraine) Amendment (No. 16) Instrument 2022 – Explanatory Statement.

13. Autonomous Sanctions (Designated Persons and Entities and Declared Persons – Russia and Ukraine) Amendment (No. 16) Instrument 2022 – Explanatory Statement.

14. Marise Payne, "Further Russia and Belarus Sanctions" (Media Release, 18 May 2022).

15. Autonomous Sanctions (Designated Persons and Entities and Declared Persons – Russia and Ukraine) Amendment (No. 16) Instrument 2022 – Explanatory Statement.

16. Autonomous Sanctions (Designated Persons and Entities and Declared Persons – Russia and Ukraine) Amendment (No. 17) Instrument 2022 – Explanatory Statement.

17. Charter of the United Nations (Listed Entities) Amendment (No. 2) Instrument 2022 – Explanatory Statement.

18. Charter of the United Nations (Listed Entities) Amendment (No. 2) Instrument 2022 – Explanatory Statement.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.