We previously discussed the Ukraine-related sanctions measures in Australia on February 23, February 25, March 1, March 15, March 18 and March 25.

This update covers developments to Australia's sanctions laws throughout April and May 2022 including:

  • the extension of Australia's autonomous sanctions to certain luxury goods exported to Russia and the designation of additional entities and individuals; and
  • the listing of 4 additional entities under the counter-terrorism financing sanctions regime in the Charter of the United Nations Act 1945.

Export ban on luxury goods

On 4 April 2022, the Australian Government introduced a ban on the export of luxury goods to Russia.1 This includes certain food products, such as crustaceans, caviar, truffles and wine of any value. It also includes luxury perfumes, leather goods, furs, clothing, jewellery, watches, tableware and casino games exceeding $500 per unit. Precious metals, pure-bred horses, luxury vehicles (for land, air and sea transportation) and vehicle parts are also included in the list of luxury goods.

Australian Foreign Minister, Marise Payne, stated the designations were being undertaken 'in coordination with key partners' and aim to target 'Russian elites' including 'President Putin and his wealthy enablers, not ordinary Russian consumers.'2

These designations took effect on 7 April 2022.

Further designated persons and entities

Australia has designated a number of additional entities and individuals in recent months under its Autonomous sanctions regime.

Designating Instrument and Date Summary of Designation
Instrument: Autonomous Sanctions (Designated Persons and Entities and Declared Persons—Russia and Ukraine) Amendment (No. 11) Instrument 2022.

Date of Announcement: 7 April 2022
Date of effect: 8 April 2022
  • 6 persons deemed "responsible for, or complicit in, the threat to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine".3
  • 61 persons who "are, or have been, engaging in activity or performing a function that is of economic or strategic significance to Russia, are a current or former Minister or senior official of the Russian Government, or are an immediate family member of such persons".4
Instrument: Autonomous Sanctions (Designated Persons and Entities and Declared Persons – Russia and Ukraine) Amendment (No. 12) Instrument 2022.

Date of Announcement: 13 April 2022
Date of effect: 14 April 2022
  • 14 Russian state-owned enterprises which "operate in important sectors that align with Russia's strategic priorities" to "undermine their capacity to boost the Russian economy".5 The entities included transportation companies (Kamaz and Russian Railways), shipping companies (SEVMASH and United Shipbuilding Corporation) and an electronic component company (Ruselectronics).6
Instrument: Autonomous Sanctions (Designated Persons and Entities and Declared Persons – Russia and Ukraine) Amendment (No. 13) Instrument 2022.

Date of Announcement: 21 April 2022
Date of effect: 22 April 2022
  • 144 Russian senators who approved "the illegitimate recognition of independence of the Ukranian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk".7
  • the daughters of President Putin, and the daughter of Foreign Minister Lavrov,8 as individuals who have "benefitted from the Russian regime".9
Instrument(s):

Autonomous Sanctions (Designated Persons and Entities and Declared Persons – Russia and Ukraine) Amendment (No. 14) Instrument 2022.

Autonomous Sanctions (Designated Persons and Entities and Declared Persons – Russia and Ukraine) Amendment (No. 15) Instrument 2022.

Date of Announcement: 3 May 2022
Date of effect: 4 May 2022
  • 34 senior members of the Russian-led movements in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions for their violation of "the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine".10
  • a further 76 members of the State Duma, some of whom voted in favour of recognising Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states, and in favour of ratifying "treaties on friendship, cooperation, and mutual assistance" between the Russian Federation and the "People's Republics".11
Instrument(s):

Autonomous Sanctions (Designated Persons and Entities and Declared Persons – Russia and Ukraine) Amendment (No. 16) Instrument 2022.

Autonomous Sanctions (Designated Persons and Entities and Declared Persons – Russia and Ukraine) Amendment (No. 17) Instrument 2022.

Date of Announcement: 17 May 2022
Date of effect: 18 May 2022
  • 4 individuals and 3 entities for their involvement in Russia's invasion of Ukraine for threatening "the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine".12
    • The individuals are all senior officials of the Russian Government.13
    • The entities include the Private Military Company "Wagner" and two Belarusian defence enterprises which produce equipment used by the armed forces14 – the Industrial-Commercia Private Unitary Enterprise Minotor Service and the OJSC KB Radar-Managing Company of Radar Systems Holding.15
  • 11 individuals and 12 entities for their involvement in Russia's "disinformation and propaganda efforts".16

As at 18 May 2022, the Australian Government has now sanctioned over 820 individuals and over 60 entities in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The updated Consolidated List can be found on the website of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade here.

Designations under the Charter of the United Nations (Listed Entities) Amendment (No 2) Instrument

On 17 May 2022, 4 entities were listed under the counter-terrorism financing sanctions regime in Part 4 of the Charter of the United Nations Act 194517 to give effect to the decision of the United Nations Security Council. These entities are The Base, the National Socialist Order, the Sonnenkrieg Division, and the Russian Imperial Movement.18

The listing of these entities under the regime took effect on 18 May 2022.

Footnotes

1. Autonomous Sanctions (Export Sanctioned Goods—Russia) Amendment (No.1) Designation 2022.

2. Marise Payne, "Luxury Exports Ban to Russia" (Media Release, 5 April 2022).

3. Autonomous Sanctions (Designated Persons and Entities and Declared Persons—Russia and Ukraine) Amendment (No. 11) Instrument 2022 – Explanatory Statement.

4. Autonomous Sanctions (Designated Persons and Entities and Declared Persons—Russia and Ukraine) Amendment (No. 11) Instrument 2022 – Explanatory Statement.

5. Marise Payne, "Additional sanctions on Russian state-owned enterprises" (Media Release, 14 April 2022).

6. Marise Payne, "Additional sanctions on Russian state-owned enterprises" (Media Release, 14 April 2022).

7. Marise Payne, "Additional Sanctions on Russia" (Media Release, 22 April 2022).

8. Autonomous Sanctions (Designated Persons and Entities and Declared Persons – Russia and Ukraine) Amendment (No. 13) Instrument 2022 – Explanatory Statement.

9. Marise Payne, "Additional Sanctions on Russia" (Media Release, 22 April 2022).

10. Marise Payne, "Additional Sanctions in Response to Russia's Invasion" (Media Release, 4 May 2022).

11. Marise Payne, "Additional Sanctions in Response to Russia's Invasion" (Media Release, 4 May 2022).

12. Autonomous Sanctions (Designated Persons and Entities and Declared Persons – Russia and Ukraine) Amendment (No. 16) Instrument 2022 – Explanatory Statement.

13. Autonomous Sanctions (Designated Persons and Entities and Declared Persons – Russia and Ukraine) Amendment (No. 16) Instrument 2022 – Explanatory Statement.

14. Marise Payne, "Further Russia and Belarus Sanctions" (Media Release, 18 May 2022).

15. Autonomous Sanctions (Designated Persons and Entities and Declared Persons – Russia and Ukraine) Amendment (No. 16) Instrument 2022 – Explanatory Statement.

16. Autonomous Sanctions (Designated Persons and Entities and Declared Persons – Russia and Ukraine) Amendment (No. 17) Instrument 2022 – Explanatory Statement.

17. Charter of the United Nations (Listed Entities) Amendment (No. 2) Instrument 2022 – Explanatory Statement.

18. Charter of the United Nations (Listed Entities) Amendment (No. 2) Instrument 2022 – Explanatory Statement.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.