We previously discussed the Ukraine-related sanctions measures in Australia on February 23, February 25, March 1, March 15 and March 18. Since then, Australia has extended its sanctions to designate additional individuals and prohibit the export of certain goods associated with the manufacturing and development of weapons.

On 19 March 2022, Australia designated aluminium ores (including bauxite), alumina and related products as "export sanctioned goods" for Russia on the basis that these goods "are key components in the manufacture and development of weapons".1 The designations took effect on 20 March 2022.

On 24 March 2022, Australia:

designated 22 persons who "have clear links to the Russian Government", including "working for state-owned television or radio stations; receiving state funding for specific projects that undermine Ukrainian sovereignty; or working for organisations that are associated with Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Armed Forces or Federal Security Service". 2 These activities are considered to be strategically significant as part of "the Russian Government's dissemination of disinformation and propaganda". This includes Margarita Simonyan, Editor-In-Chief of Russia Today, her husband Tigran Keosayan, a film director and supporter of Putin, and a number of other journalists and media figures.

These activities are considered to be strategically significant as part of "the Russian Government's dissemination of disinformation and propaganda". This includes Margarita Simonyan, Editor-In-Chief of Russia Today, her husband Tigran Keosayan, a film director and supporter of Putin, and a number of other journalists and media figures. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his wife and eldest son, imposing financial sanctions and a travel ban on the basis that President Lukashenko "has played a central role in facilitating Russia's invasion of Ukraine". This includes by Russia's use of Belarus as a "launchpad", from where Russian military fire ballistic missiles, transport personnel and tanks into Ukraine and refuel military aircraft. 3

20 persons who "are military and defence personnel within the Belarusian Ministry of Defense and the Belarusian Armed Forces, or are Russian military commanders". The Australian Foreign Minister stated that these persons "are responsible for, or complicit in, the threat to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine" and imposed targeted financial sanctions and travel bans.4

The designations against all these individuals take effect on 25 March 2022.

Footnotes

1. Autonomous Sanctions (Export Sanctioned Goods—Russia) Designation 2022.

2. Autonomous Sanctions (Designated Persons and Entities and Declared Persons—Russia and Ukraine) Amendment (No. 9) Instrument 2022 – Explanatory Statement.

3. Autonomous Sanctions (Designated Persons and Entities and Declared Persons—Russia and Ukraine) Amendment (No. 10) Instrument 2022 – Explanatory Statement.

4. Autonomous Sanctions (Designated Persons and Entities and Declared Persons—Russia and Ukraine) Amendment (No. 10) Instrument 2022 – Explanatory Statement.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.