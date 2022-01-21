The Queensland Government has commenced consultation regarding the possible establishment of an independent Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for Queensland.

Responsible for environmental protection and regulation (a role currently undertaken by the Department of Environment and Science), it is proposed that an independent EPA may improve accountability, efficiency, objectivity and integrity in decision-making. Research is currently being undertaken to investigate the best-practice approaches and models for environmental regulators as against both national and international examples.

The consultation, undertaken by way of a 9-question 5-minute survey, seeks to understand the views and needs of Queenslanders regarding the future of the State's environmental regulation. In addition, targeted consultation is occurring with key industry, environmental and community stakeholders.

The survey is available here, with consultation closing on 6 February 2022, with a community summary publication available here.

