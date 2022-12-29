ARTICLE

In this final edition for 2022, we discuss the recent legislative changes to the Fair Work Act and Anti-Discrimination laws, that the new Government has brought in as part of their election promises.

We are also joined again by Samantha Mangwana of Shine Lawyers, who shares her insights into the amendments to the Respect@Work bill.

We wish all our listeners a Merry Christmas and look forward to bringing you more employment law podcasts in 2023.

