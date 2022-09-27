As the weather starts to warm up and we approach the final quarter of the year, party season will be soon upon us.

End of year parties can be great for team engagement, and as a celebration of the year's success, however they can also be fraught with legal risk for employers.

In this episode of our podcast, we are joined by special guest Lizzy Boots, of Boots and All Consulting, to discuss some of the dangers of work social events, what employers should be aware of, and some practical measures to help employers avoid a 'cocktail of chaos'.

For further advice or assistance please reach out to the team at PCC Employment Lawyers or contact Lizzy Boots at Boots & All.

Stay with us at the end of the podcast for the team's challenge of tweetable tweets of employment news.

You can listen to the podcast below, or by clicking the links to subscribe on your preferred streaming service:

