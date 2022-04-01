ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In the lead up to the election, we will publish a series of podcasts and videos examining industrial relations and workplace issues and proposed reforms.

Throughout the series, our team at HSF will be joined by guest speakers to discuss the impacts for businesses of both parties' policies and consider workplace issues arising out of the campaigns.

WATCH EPISODES

Episode 1: Sexual harassment and the recent Respect@Work report

28 March 2022

Partner Anthony Wood and Senior Associate Lucy Boyd have a conversation with Maurice Blackburn Principal Josh Bornstein about sexual harassment and the recent Respect@Work report. Josh has acted for plaintiffs in some of Australia's most high profile recent sexual harassment claims. Although often on opposite sides of employment litigation matters, it might surprise some viewers that we agree on many of the matters up for discussion. A large number of our clients are already adopting best practice 'victim-centric' approaches to sexual harassment, with a greater emphasis on transparency and accountability.

LISTEN TO EPISODES

Episode 1: Sexual harassment and the recent Respect@Work report

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.