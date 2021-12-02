Michael Byrnes is quoted in the article, "Workers' comp claims expected to cost government $638m", published in Lawyers Weekly on 26 November 2021
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been over 3,000 COVID-19-related workers' compensation claims across the country - resulting in updated WHS policies becoming vitally important for businesses.
