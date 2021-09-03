Employment Law Overview Australia 2021-2022

Introduction

The Australian Constitution ("the Constitution") has had a major impact on labour regulation in Australia. For much of the 20th Century, there was a significant division of responsibility for labour matters between the Federal Government and the six States and two Territories. However, following the 2005 WorkChoices reforms, the responsibility for labour matters has shifted predominantly to Federal regulation.

The Fair Work Act 2009 (Cth) is the primary legislative source of employment regulation in Australia. The Act contains employment standards and conditions, union regulation, and anti-discrimination protection.

The Australian Government has recently also put in place model laws to harmonise work health and safety legislation across Australia. These laws aim to reduce the incidence of work-related death, injury and illness.

2.Key Points

Employee rights in Australia are protected and regulated in the following ways:

The most basic source of employment terms and conditions derives from the employment contract. The contract will contain express terms, and in Australia the courts have recognised some standard terms which will be implied into the contract of employment.

The Fair Work Act 2009 (Cth) outlines minimum employment standards, including leave, maximum weekly hours, notice of termination and redundancy pay.

Modern Awards set out the minimum conditions of employment for specific industries or occupations, such as rates of pay and allowances.

Federal and State anti-discrimination legislation affords employees with rights against discrimination, harassment, vilification and victimisation.

Federal and State work health and safety legislation applies to reduce the occurrence of work-related death, injury and illness.

State based workers' compensation legislation provides for compulsory basic insurance of employees who are injured at work.

Superannuation Guarantee legislation requires employers to pay contributions to an approved superannuation fund for their employees.

Legal Framework

Australia is a federation of States and Territories with a Federal Government. The Constitution permits the Commonwealth Parliament (that is the Federal Parliament) to pass legislation, which relates to certain specified matters, whereas State Parliaments have the power to pass legislation in relation to any matter pertaining to that state. Should a clash between State legislation and Commonwealth legislation arise, a valid Commonwealth law will prevail to the extent of any inconsistencies. The Constitution provides for the Federal Government to make laws in relation to industrial disputes extending beyond the boundary of more than one State (the "conciliation and arbitration power"). This formed the basis of the split between State and Federal power for a century, with the Commonwealth legislating for the conciliation and arbitration of industrial disputes crossing State boundaries, and the States legislating for other intra-state areas of industrial relations. In the 1980's, the Federal Parliament began using the power given to it under the Constitution to make laws with respect to corporations to encroach on areas of law making that were previously the domain of State Parliament. In the 1990's, this trend extended to the area of employment law and saw the Federal Parliament use its power to make laws with respect to corporations and in relation to employers and employees, instead of relying on the conciliation and arbitration power. The High Court of Australia upheld this approach to industrial relations, and it continues to be used by the current "Fair Work" legislation.

Employment Law Overview Australia 2021-2022

