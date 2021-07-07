The Facts

Injured worker receives weekly compensation benefits and lump sum payment

In September 2000, a worker fell while pushing a wheelbarrow in the course of his employment.

He suffered significant injuries to his leg and made a workers compensation claim.

The employer's insurer accepted liability. It paid the worker's treatment expenses and ongoing weekly benefits, along with a lump sum payment for permanent injury.

In June 2012, the worker fell when his leg gave way, breaking his wrist and significantly injuring his back. Under workers compensation law, these injuries were treated as being part of the initial work injury.

New law commences that weekly payments cease after 260 weeks unless permanent impairment greater than 20%