On 15 October 2021, the Chief Health Officer (CHO) issued the COVID-19 Mandatory Vaccination (Workers) Directions (No 3) (Directions) under the Public Health and Wellbeing Act 2008 (Vic). The Directions expand the workers-specific definitions under Schedule 1. This paper provides a high-level summary of the Directions and the obligations of employers and workers.

Schedule 1 of the Directions sets out who are workers under the relevant industry sectors. Relevant date means 15 October 2021, First dose deadline means 22 October 2021 and Second dose deadline means 26 November 2021.

