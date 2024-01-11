Future of Work – New challenges, new norms

Olga Klimczak, Natalie Gaspar and Shiv Jhinku take the wheel to explore HSF's latest Future of Work report. They unpack the key ESG related findings including cost of living, pay and benefit inequalities as a potential trigger for activism, as well as a significant rise in demand for workplace health and wellbeing support. With Australia on the cusp of profound legislative change, and a raft of new sustainability reporting standards increasing business scrutiny, we discuss the new opportunities this provides to proactively and meaningfully engage with employees, particularly in light of Generation Z's entrance into the workforce.

For more, check out our report: Future of Work 2023.

