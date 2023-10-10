Welcome to our October 2023 Government Connect.
Workplace law has been a hot topic of conversation this year. There has been an array of changes, and proposed changes to employment related legislation, including discrimination laws at the Federal level. At the State level, there is an inquiry into the Industrial Relations Act 1996 and changes to wages policy. Employees remain focused on topics of equal and fair pay, wage compliance and eliminating unsafe workplaces, including from psychosocial hazards and sexual harassment.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.