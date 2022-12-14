Michael Byrnes is quoted in the article 'Legal changes that could impact employ­ment law in 2023', published in HRM Online on 8 December 2022

To read the full article click here

For further information please contact:

Michael Byrnes, Partner

Phone: tel:+61 2 9233 5544

Email: gpc@swaab.com.au

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.