As first published in The Primerus Paradigm - September 2021 Edition.

When remote working is from a different country, which laws apply? Carroll & O'Dea lawyers Selwyn Black and Lola Imawan provide an overview in this article from the September 2021 edition of the International Primerus magazine.

To read the full publication, Please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.