This week, our host Lucie Reichstein is joined by Mellor Olsson Partner John Love to discuss impending employment law changes proposed to be made by the new State and Federal Labor governments. From wage theft and job security to implementing all of the recommendations arising from the Respect@Work report, John provides insightful commentary on the proposals and the impact they may have on South Australian business owners.

Full Disclosure is a Podcast providing legal information and updates to individuals, businesses and business advisors in South Australia. It is produced by Mellor Olsson, a full-service South Australian law firm.

