ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Starting on 4 July, Workforce Australia will be the new employment service delivered by the Department of Education, Skills and Employment.

Workforce Australia will support business and industry with tailored recruitment and workforce planning. The new service will streamline how businesses find and hire the right people, with the right skills at the right time.

The Department has advised us about the changes to the Labor Market Testing requirement from advertising on the Jobactive platform to the Workforce Australia platform.

The Department is working to amend LIN18/036 to reflect the change in platform and provide suitable transitional arrangements so that employers who advertise on Jobactive prior to 4 July 2022 will not be disadvantaged.

Moving to Workforce Australia

On 4 July 2022, JobActive will be replaced with Workforce Australia. This will include a new online service.

If you're participating in employment services, you'll get a JobActive inbox message about what's changing for you.

From 4 July 2022, you'll be able to:

access Workforce Australia Online at WorkforceAustralia.gov.au

download the Workforce Australia mobile app from the App Store or Google Play.

Access to your JobActive account

You can access your JobActive account until 8 pm (AEST) on Thursday 30 June 2022. Then it will turn off the JobActive online service and start replacing it with Workforce Australia Online service.

This planned upgrade will occur between 30 June and 4 July 2022. During this period:

you won't be able to access your account

your income support payment won't be impacted.

Access to your new Workforce Australia Online account

From 4 July 2022, you'll access your account via the new Workforce Australia website at WorkforceAustralia.gov.au or the Workforce Australia app.

To sign in, use your current JobActive account details. Your new Workforce Australia Online account will have your information, including a copy of your current Job Plan for your reference.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.