In the News
- The Full Federal Court has upheld the findings of Justice Lee that Qantas had taken adverse action against its unionised employees when outsourcing their roles to a labour hire company. Qantas says it will seek to appeal the decision in the High Court and ask the Federal Court to stay any compensation and penalty hearings until then.
- DoorDash and the TWU have reached a 'landmark agreement' for gig economy workers, under which they have agreed to follow six core principles, including access to dispute resolution, training resources, and access to 'appropriate' rights and entitlements.
- The Fair Work Commission has expressed support for an annual entitlement of 10 days' paid family and domestic violence leave to be included in modern awards.
In the Courts
- Following the Fair Work Commission decision that gig-economy delivery drivers are covered by the Road Transport and Distribution Award 2020, Menulog has reportedly had to make changes to its employee trial. Menulog has remained vocal about its desire for a new modern award to be established that would cover gig-economy workers.
- A casual barista who was unhappy with the reduction in her hours, staged 'sit-ins' in her workplace and worked when she was not rostered, demanding payment for these additional hours, as a way of disputing the reduction. This ultimately led to her dismissal and an unfair dismissal application.
