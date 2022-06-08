In the News

In the Courts

  • Following the Fair Work Commission decision that gig-economy delivery drivers are covered by the Road Transport and Distribution Award 2020, Menulog has reportedly had to make changes to its employee trial. Menulog has remained vocal about its desire for a new modern award to be established that would cover gig-economy workers.
  • A casual barista who was unhappy with the reduction in her hours, staged 'sit-ins' in her workplace and worked when she was not rostered, demanding payment for these additional hours, as a way of disputing the reduction. This ultimately led to her dismissal and an unfair dismissal application.

