Australia: Fair Work Commission – in the news and in the courts in November 2021

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Australia

Trust and confidence – FWC orders reinstatement of union delegate People + Culture Strategies While reinstatement is not a common remedy, employers should be aware that it can be ordered by the FWC in certain circumstances.

Intellectual property breaches warranted employee being summarily dismissed People + Culture Strategies An employee may be summarily dismissed if their employer has reasonable grounds to establish serious misconduct.

Your employer instructs you to do something illegal. What are your rights as an employee? Hall Payne Lawyers As an employee, you are bound to adhere to and comply with all reasonable and lawful directions from your employer.

Government Introduces The Religious Discrimination Bill 2021 (Cth) Vincent Young This week the Morrison Government has introduced into Parliament the Religious Discrimination Bill 2021 (Cth) (Bill) .

AFP officer workers compensation appeal dismissed – Full Federal Court upholds reliance on SRC section 53 HBA Legal Notice of an injury must be given to the relevant authority as soon as practicable after the employee is aware of it.