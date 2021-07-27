Keeping abreast of employment-related legal developments can be challenging. To help you stay up to date, Corrs contributes to the Mayer Brown Asia Employment Law: Quarterly Review, a regular e-publication covering employment-related legal developments in 14 jurisdictions across Asia.

This quarter, John provides comment on a number of key employment law developments in Australia during 2021, including:

the guidance provided by the Federal Court regarding the Fair Work Act's transfer of business provisions;

two upcoming appeals, granted special leave by the High Court, on whether workers were employees or independent contractors;

proposed industrial relations reforms unveiled by the Federal Opposition ahead of a likely 2021 election; and,

the Federal Parliament's passing of the heavily amended Fair Work Amendment (Supporting Australia's Jobs and Economic Recovery) Bill 2020, from which a majority of proposed reforms were dropped.

