The statutory high income threshold for unfair dismissal applications will rise from from $153,600 to $158,500. The operation of s 382(b) of the Fair Work Act 2009 (Cth) means that employees who are not covered by an award or enterprise agreement and earn more than the high income threshold will be prevented from making an unfair dismissal application.

This most recent increase in the unfair dismissal high income threshold should be a matter of interest for employers. When the current unfair dismissal system was first introduced in March 1994, the cap above which non-award employees could not bring unfair dismissal claims was set at $60,000 per annum. The application of the adjustment formula every year after that has resulted in the cap now growing to almost $160,000. The current cap thus sits at about 75% above the annual value of average weekly full time earnings (currently about $90,000). Many middle management employees, or even senior managers in some sectors of the economy (e.g. the not for profit area) would now, unlike in years gone past, be able to bring unfair dismissal claims.

The maximum compensation that can be awarded in an unfair dismissal claim lodged after 1 July 2021 has increased from $76,800 to $79,250.