28 June 2024

Impor­tant work­place rela­tions changes, effec­tive 1 July 2024

Swaab

Contributor

Employers and employees should be aware of these changes in workplace relations.
Australia Employment and HR
Employers and employees alike should be aware of important changes in the workplace relations arena, effective 1 July 2024. From that date:

  • the high income threshold for unfair dismissal claims will increase to $175,000 per annum (from the present $167,500 per annum) and the compensation limit will be $87,500 (equivalent to 6 months of the revised high income threshold amount) for dismissals occurring on or after 1 July 2024
  • the filing fee for unfair dismissal, general protections and bullying and sexual harassment at work applications will increase to $87.20
  • there will be a 3.75% increase to minimum award wages
  • the minimum wage will increase to $915.90 per week (or $24.10 per hour) and
  • the minimum superannuation guarantee percentage will increase to 11.5%.

Michael Byrnes, Partner
Phone: +61 2 9233 5544
Email: mjb@swaab.com.au

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

