Employers and employees alike should be aware of important changes in the workplace relations arena, effective 1 July 2024. From that date:

the high income threshold for unfair dismissal claims will increase to $175,000 per annum (from the present $167,500 per annum) and the compensation limit will be $87,500 (equivalent to 6 months of the revised high income threshold amount) for dismissals occurring on or after 1 July 2024

per annum (from the present $167,500 per annum) and the compensation limit will be (equivalent to 6 months of the revised high income threshold amount) for dismissals occurring on or after 1 July 2024 the filing fee for unfair dismissal, general protections and bullying and sexual harassment at work applications will increase to $87.20

there will be a 3.75% increase to minimum award wages

the minimum wage will increase to $915.90 per week (or $24.10 per hour) and

per week (or per hour) and the minimum superannuation guarantee percentage will increase to 11.5%.

Michael Byrnes, Partner

Phone: +61 2 9233 5544

Email: mjb@swaab.com.au

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.