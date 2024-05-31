ARTICLE
31 May 2024

Three-part Employment Law Update: Australian workplace relations reform - What's changing and what you need to know

A broad range of new workplace laws impact significantly on employer obligations.
Australia Employment and HR
The Australian Government has recently passed a broad range of new workplace laws that impact significantly on employer obligations. MDC Legal presents three articles in a series summarising the key changes under the:

Please follow the links to the articles below for more details on these changes:

Part 1: "Closing Loopholes" — the key amendments

Part 2: Fair Work Legislation Amendment (Secure Jobs, Better Pay) Act 2022 — the key amendments

Part 3: Fair Work Legislation Amendment (Protecting Worker Entitlements) Act 2023 — the key amendments

