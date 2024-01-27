Australia:
Michael Byrnes appeared on Nights with John Stanley on 2GB and 4BC on 22 January 2024 to discuss the legal issues associated with substitution of the Australia Day public holiday (from 1:26:55 to 1:35:35)
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Michael Byrnes appeared on Nights with John Stanley on 2GB and
4BC on 22 January 2024 to discuss the legal issues associated with
substitution of the Australia Day public holiday (from 1:26:55 to
1:35:35)
To listen to the full interview click here
For further information please contact:
Michael Byrnes, Partner
Phone: +61 2 9233 5544
Email: mjb@swaab.com.au
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Australia
Can my employer spy on me at work?
Sydney Criminal Lawyers
It is legal for your employer to check up using technology and other surveillance tools, provided rules are followed.