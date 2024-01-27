Michael Byrnes appeared on Nights with John Stanley on 2GB and 4BC on 22 January 2024 to discuss the legal issues associated with substitution of the Australia Day public holiday (from 1:26:55 to 1:35:35)

To listen to the full interview click here

For further information please contact:

Michael Byrnes, Partner

Phone: +61 2 9233 5544

Email: mjb@swaab.com.au

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.