ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On 22 December 2022, the Fair Work Commission (FWC) issued the 4 yearly review of modern awards—Plain language—Shutdown provisions [2022] FWCFB 246 (Determination) to vary clauses about temporary shutdown periods in 78 modern awards.

On 1 May 2023, new clauses were inserted into those awards to reflect the FWC's Determination. As a result, the upcoming Christmas period is likely the first time many businesses will shutdown under the new provisions. To avoid breaching the relevant award (and therefore breaching the Fair Work Act 2009), it is critical that employers covered by these awards understand their new obligations.

Most employers are required to give all impacted employees at least 28 days' written notice of the shutdown. A number of awards require 1 month's notice, while some awards require 2 or 3 months' notice. The impacted awards and applicable notice periods are detailed at the end of this article.

If your business is planning to shutdown for Christmas, the 28 days' notice must be given by 27 November 2023. It is unfortunately too late for employers to whom the 1, 2 or 3 month notice period applies. A shorter notice period can be agreed between an employer and the majority of its employees.

If an employee is engaged after notice is given, the employer must give that employee written notice as soon as reasonably practicable.

Under the new rules, employers can direct employees to take paid annual leave during a temporary shutdown if the employee has accrued a sufficient entitlement. The direction must be in writing and must be reasonable. If an employee does not have sufficient annual leave accrued to cover the shutdown, the employee can agree – in writing – to:

take leave without pay during all or part of the temporary shutdown period. or

take leave in advance (i.e. before the leave has accrued, resulting in a negative balance).

There is no ability to direct employees to take unpaid leave or leave in advance; their agreement (in writing) is required.

If the employee does not have sufficient annual leave and does not agree to take leave without pay or annual leave in advance, the employer may allow the employee to work during the shutdown period. If this is not possible, the 78 awards essentially require employers to continue to pay the employee their usual wage during the shutdown.

While directing an employee with insufficient leave to take unpaid leave seems reasonably common-sense, the FWC stated in an August 2022 decision that "in the absence of any award entitlement to leave without pay (or even any entitlement to request such leave), we do not consider that there is power under the FW Act to include in an award a provision by which the employer may require an employee to take leave without pay during a shutdown period where the employee does not have sufficient annual leave entitlements to cover the period."

We recommend employers seek agreement as soon as possible from employees to take unpaid leave if they not have sufficient annual leave accrued to cover the shutdown period.

The new shutdown rules will affect employers and employees covered by the following awards:

28 days' notice required

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Workers and Practitioners and Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Services Award

Aircraft Cabin Crew Award

Airline Operations–Ground Staff Award

Alpine Resorts Award

Aluminium Industry Award

Animal Care and Veterinary Services Award

Banking, Finance and Insurance Award

Broadcasting, Recorded Entertainment and Cinemas Award

Business Equipment Award

Cemetery Industry Award

Clerks—Private Sector Award

Coal Export Terminals Award

Commercial Sales Award

Educational Services (Post-Secondary Education) Award

Electrical Power Industry Award

Electrical, Electronic and Communications Contracting Award

Food, Beverage and Tobacco Manufacturing Award

General Retail Industry Award

Graphic Arts, Printing and Publishing Award

Hair and Beauty Industry Award

Health Professionals and Support Services Award

Higher Education Industry—General Staff—Award

Hospitality Industry (General) Award

Hydrocarbons Industry (Upstream) Award

Journalists Published Media Award

Legal Services Award

Local Government Industry Award

Manufacturing and Associated Industries and Occupations Award

Mining Industry Award

Mobile Crane Hiring Award

Nursery Award

Nurses Award

Oil Refining and Manufacturing Award

Pharmaceutical Industry Award

Professional Employees Award

Real Estate Industry Award

Registered and Licensed Clubs Award

Restaurant Industry Award

Salt Industry Award

Seafood Processing Award

Security Services Industry Award

Sugar Industry Award

Supported Employment Services Award

Timber Industry Award

Vehicle Repair, Services and Retail Award

Water Industry Award

Wine Industry Award

Wool Storage, Sampling and Testing Award.

1 month's notice required

Ambulance and Patient Transport Industry Award

Aquaculture Industry Award

Asphalt Industry Award

Car Parking Award

Cement, Lime and Quarrying Award

Cleaning Services Award

Concrete Products Award

Contract Call Centres Award Fitness Industry Award

Fitness Industry Award

Gardening and Landscaping Services Award

Gas Industry Award

Horse and Greyhound Training Award

Miscellaneous Award

Pest Control Industry Award

Poultry Processing Award

Premixed Concrete Award

Racing Clubs Events Award

Racing Industry Ground Maintenance Award

Road Transport and Distribution Award

Road Transport (Long Distance Operations) Award

Silviculture Award

Storage Services and Wholesale Award

Surveying Award

Telecommunications Services Award

2 months' notice required

Building and Construction General On-site Award

Joinery and Building Trades Award

Plumbing and Fire Sprinklers Award

3 months' notice required

Meat Industry Award

Textile, Clothing, Footwear and Associated Industries Award

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.