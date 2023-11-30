Workplace violence can include aggressive gestures or expressions, verbal abuse, intimidating physical behaviour and physical assault at the workplace or while working. None of these actions are okay and can harm an employee's physical and mental well-being.

All employees have a right to feel safe at work, and it is their employer's responsibility to provide and maintain a safe workplace free of violence.

Work-related violence

Work-related violence involves incidents in which a person is abused, threatened or assaulted in circumstances relating to their work by clients, customers, patients, the public or even co-workers. For example, a tram driver being shouted at by an angry passenger. It can take many forms, ranging from verbal abuse and intimidation to gendered violence and physical assault.

Employees who witness or experience work-related violence should report the incident so their employer can take steps to provide support and better prevent it from happening again in the future. The process for reporting health and safety incidents varies between workplaces, so speak to your employer, manager or supervisor to confirm the correct reporting process.

Workplace bullying and violence

Employees can also be at risk of violence from their colleagues, supervisors, managers or other staff. Common types of workplace violence include bullying, harassment and verbal or physical abuse.

The Fair Work Act states that bullying in the workplace occurs when an employee (or group of employees) subjects another person to repeated unreasonable behaviour, which has the risk of causing damage to the recipient's health and safety. Violent or aggressive behaviour, such as pushing, tripping, threatening, intimidating and physically attacking are all forms of bullying in the workplace.

The first point of escalation for an employee who wants to try and resolve the matter internally is a manager or human resources. Most employers have policies and procedures that prohibit violence / bullying and provide a process for investigation and redress. Employees who reasonably believe they are experiencing bullying at work can also make a complaint to WorkSafe Victoria, lodge a claim for workers compensation or apply to the Fair Work Commission for an order to stop bullying.

Family and domestic violence

Changes to legislation this year gave all workers access to ten days of paid family and domestic violence leave within 12 months, regardless of whether they work full-time, part-time or on a casual basis.

Family and domestic violence means violent, threatening, or other abusive behaviour by an employee's close relative, a current or former intimate partner, or a member of their household that both seeks to coerce or control the employee and causes them harm or fear. When impacted by family and domestic violence, employees can access paid leave to make safety arrangements for themselves or a close relative, attend court, access police services, or attend counselling, medical, financial or legal appointments.

To access the leave, an employee must notify their employer as soon as possible. Employers can ask for evidence for as little as one day off, addressing what the employee needs to do to deal with family and domestic violence and that it is not practical to do that outside their ordinary hours. A statutory declaration or documents issued by the police, a court or family violence support services are all types of evidence.

Support services

If you experience workplace violence and aggression or family domestic violence, support is available. There are several services available to you, including:

The WorkSafe Advisory Service

Victoria Police

Lifeline

Our Watch (primary prevention of violence against women and their children)

1800Respect (national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service)

Your GP

You may also seek support from your manager or workplace Employee Assistance Program (EAP) provider and consult a lawyer.