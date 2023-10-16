Over 45 million people are trapped in a form of slavery, also referred to as human trafficking. Our panel will address its impact on businesses, human rights, and our community, as well as what you can do to fight by learning how to identify and assist those being trafficked.
Anne O'Donoghue participated in the ABA Modern Day Slavery webinar as a speaker on 26 Sept 2023 3pm – 4pm ET.
The program's recording available:
