Michael Byrnes appeared on Channel 7 Sunrise program this morning, with Natalie Barr to discuss the recently published unfair dismissal case in which an employee brought a claim against her employer after she was terminated for not working (when she was scheduled to work from home). Michael discusses the legal rights of employers to use 'Bossware' technology or employee surveillance tools. This technology can come in many forms but is used to achieve one single outcome: to give employers insight into the productivity of their employees.

To watch the full segment on Channel 7 Sunrise program with Natalie Barr click here

