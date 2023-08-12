Michael Byrnes is quoted in the article, " 'Inevitable': Employment lawyers warn Indigenous voice 'flashpoint' for worker disputes", published in The Australian on 9 August 2023,

Companies such as Qantas, Clayton Utz, Transurban, BHP, Rio Tinto, NAB, Woolworths, and Lendlease have publicly endorsed the voice and will advocate for the Yes campaign in the lead-up to the referendum at the tail end of this year. Michael Byrnes told The Australian employees with an opinion that differed from the public stance of their company will be a "flashpoint" for employment law as the vote nears. "If we live in a society where employees have to mirror the views of their employer then this becomes a corporate dystopia," he said. "Say I was a Qantas employee, and I posted on my social media account something anti-voice, and the social media account identified me as a Qantas employee. That could be cause for disciplinary action."

