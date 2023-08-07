ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

As an employer, you have an obligation under the Fair Work Act 2009 to correctly pay staff according to contract agreements for their hours worked. Employers must also understand that correctly paying staff is not just about correctly paying wages, but also entitlements such as superannuation guarantee, annual leave, time in lieu or overtime, ensuring adequate breaks between shifts, and more. Having a payroll system that generates accurate time and wage records is critical.

What are the consequences of underpaying staff?

Underpaying staff can have severe consequences for businesses and can result in financial penalties, cash flow pressure, high staff turnover and reputational damage. For staff, it can lead to decreased workplace motivation, absenteeism and high stress. In Victoria, where wage theft is a crime, employers can face $1.1 million in fines and ten years prison time.

Why do underpayments occur?

It is rare that businesses underpay their staff intentionally. Usually, underpayments occur when employers do not understand their payroll obligations or do not have administrative procedures in place to ensure compliance. The most common forms of underpayments and payroll errors we see are:

'set and forget' use of annualised salaries and loaded up pay rates

outdated payroll and timesheet systems

staff working overtime or using penalty rates that are not recorded

superannuation guarantee not being correctly paid

employees not being paid their minimum shift requirement

staff taking breaks too late or too early in their shift, causing issues with split shifts

incorrectly classifying an employee or using the wrong award rate.

"Reasonable" overtime

Underpayments often occur due to the expectation that workers receiving an annualised salary should work reasonable additional hours without overtime pay. While this is accepted and common practice, it is only permitted when workers are paid well enough or above their respective award hourly rate, so their additional pay compensates for the overtime hours. In 2018, the Vue Group came under fire for this when their pay rates of 25 per cent above the Award was deemed insufficient to cover the large amount of overtime they expected from workers.

How can employers prevent underpayments?

To protect your business from costly losses, employers can avoid underpayments by:

conducting regular audits to catch and resolve payroll issues early

ensuring staff are classified under the right Award, and regularly reviewing this classification as it can change with staff picking up additional responsibilities

keeping detailed timesheets and pay records to make sure employees are properly paid and have the proof to support it

ensuring staff are taking appropriate breaks and using their time off as required

ensuring you are up to date with wage increases, employee benefits and any other changes that could affect payments

establishing accounting practices that correctly pay the employees' superannuation guarantee.

Changes to Awards, vague terminology and a myriad of other factors can make the process of keeping compliant and properly paying employees confusing. Reaching out for legal counsel is the best way to prevent any misunderstandings and protect your business from the large penalties, bad publicity and increased turnover rate that can follow underpayment claims.

This publication does not deal with every important topic or change in law and is not intended to be relied upon as a substitute for legal or other advice that may be relevant to the reader's specific circumstances. If you have found this publication of interest and would like to know more or wish to obtain legal advice relevant to your circumstances please contact one of the named individuals listed.