Employers and employees alike need to be aware of important changes in the workplace relations space, effective 1 July 2023. From that date:

the high income threshold for unfair dismissal cases will increase to $167,500 per annum (from the present $162,000 per annum) and the compensation limit will be $83,750 (equivalent to 6 months of the revised high income threshold amount) for dismissals occurring on or after 1 July 2023;

per annum (from the present $162,000 per annum) and the compensation limit will be (equivalent to 6 months of the revised high income threshold amount) for dismissals occurring on or after 1 July 2023; the filing fee for unfair dismissal, general protections and bullying and sexual harassment at work applications will increase to $83.30 ;

; there will be a 5.75% increase to minimum award wages;

the minimum wage will increase to $882.80 (or $23.23 per hour); and

(or per hour); and the minimum superannuation guarantee percentage will increase to 11%.

The Fair Work Ombudsman has also prepared an updated Fair Work Information Statement (FWIS) in time for the start of the new financial year. The FWIS contains important information about employee pay and conditions, and a copy is to be given to every employee before, or as soon as practicable after, they start employment. A copy of the updated FWIS can be accessed here.

For further information please contact:

Michael Byrnes, Partner

Phone: +61 2 9233 5544

Email: mjb@swaab.com.au

Richard Ottley, Partner

Phone: +61 2 9233 5544

Email: pxk@swaab.com.au

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.