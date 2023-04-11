Labor introduced the Fair Work Legislation Amendment (Protecting Worker Entitlements) Bill 2023 (PWE Bill) into Parliament yesterday. The PWE Bill contains the second tranche of amendments to the Fair Work system.

We have put together a summary of the changes proposed to the Fair Work Act and related legislation that addresses the following:

making changes to unpaid parental leave in the National Employment Standards ( NES ) to increase flexibility;

) to increase flexibility; including superannuation into the NES;

clarifying the operation of an earlier enterprise agreement when a workplace determination is made;

providing greater certainty that migrant workers (including temporary migrant workers) have access to the protections under the Fair Work Act;

allowing permitted deductions principally for the employee's benefit on multiple occasions or on an ongoing basis in certain circumstances; and

making changes to the long service leave scheme in the black coal mining industry to benefit casual employees.

