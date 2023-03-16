Organisations have legal obligations to consult with their staff in particular situations. But what does that actually mean?

In this episode of Employment Law for the Time Poor, join Emily Haar, Partner and Emily Slaytor, Special Counsel in a discussion around the requirements to consult flowing from work health and safety legislation, Awards and Enterprise Agreements. They discuss how various consultation obligations differ, what the Courts and the Fair Work Commission say is required to comply, and what is not consultation.

