It's summertime in Australia and things are winding down, right? Perhaps not!

In this episode of Employment Law for the Time Poor join the National Employment Relations team for a review of what was in 2022, and what may be to come in 2023, including:

  • the Secure Jobs, Better Pay Act;
  • the Respect@Work reforms;
  • the prohibition of pay secrecy;
  • Fair Work Ombudsman compliance measures;
  • wage theft;
  • the impacts of Jamsek and Personnel Contracting on workforce management;
  • increases to Commonwealth penalty unit amounts; and
  • the proposed South Australian industrial manslaughter provisions.

Please click here to listen to the podcast.

To never miss an episode, subscribe via your preferred podcasting application:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.