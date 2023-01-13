It's summertime in Australia and things are winding down, right? Perhaps not!
In this episode of Employment Law for the Time Poor join the National Employment Relations team for a review of what was in 2022, and what may be to come in 2023, including:
- the Secure Jobs, Better Pay Act;
- the Respect@Work reforms;
- the prohibition of pay secrecy;
- Fair Work Ombudsman compliance measures;
- wage theft;
- the impacts of Jamsek and Personnel Contracting on workforce management;
- increases to Commonwealth penalty unit amounts; and
- the proposed South Australian industrial manslaughter provisions.
