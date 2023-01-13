It's summertime in Australia and things are winding down, right? Perhaps not!

In this episode of Employment Law for the Time Poor join the National Employment Relations team for a review of what was in 2022, and what may be to come in 2023, including:

the Secure Jobs, Better Pay Act;

the Respect@Work reforms;

the prohibition of pay secrecy;

Fair Work Ombudsman compliance measures;

wage theft;

the impacts of Jamsek and Personnel Contracting on workforce management;

increases to Commonwealth penalty unit amounts; and

the proposed South Australian industrial manslaughter provisions.

Please click here to listen to the podcast.

To never miss an episode, subscribe via your preferred podcasting application:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

If you use a different podcast app you can subscribe to the podcast by copying and pasting http://piperalderman.libsyn.com/rss in to the RSS feed

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.