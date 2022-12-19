ARTICLE

Hot Legal Topics is a new video series, hosted by Rebecca Spoor, the Business Development Manager at Roam Migration Law, in which leading Australian lawyers discuss the hot-button topics in law right now. In our first series, over six episodes, our legal experts delve into significant issues, changes, and trends in employment law, family law and immigration law and their potential impact on us all.

Episode 1 | Employment Law

In episode one of the series, we talk with George Haros, Partner at Gadens, about the burning questions in Employment Law right now. The topics include:

Sexual harassment in the workplace

Unfair dismissal and the Fairwork Ombudsman

Getting workers back to the workplace

Enterprise bargaining and agreement

Workcover claims

