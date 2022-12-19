Do not treat employees adversely because they exercise these rights to disclose, not disclose or ask another employee about remuneration. Ensure new contracts do not contain the prohibited terms.

An employer will break the law if it enters into a new contract of employment that includes a term that is inconsistent with these rights. . For example, a term prohibiting the employee from disclosing their remuneration details or related information (e.g. hours of work).

A term of an enterprise agreement or a contract of employment has no effect to the extent the term is inconsistent with these provisions.

These rights are enshrined as workplace rights, so employees cannot be treated adversely for exercising them.

An employee may ask another employee the other employee's remuneration details.

An employee may disclose or not disclose their remuneration details or related information (eg hours of work)

It will be important to ensure business grounds for refusal are explained in detail an in writing.

There are also additional requirements for written responses. These must set out the particular business grounds of refusal and set out any changes in the employees work arrangements that can be accommodated.

Requests for flexible work arrangements can only be refused if the employer has

There will be an express prohibition on sexual harassment in connection with work. The prohibition would apply broadly to protect 'workers', (using the broad meaning from WHS legislation), including prospective workers.

Enterprise Agreements Zombie agreements, that is, workplace agreements made before the Fair Work Act 2009 (and during the bridging period of 1 July to 31 December 2009) will automatically terminate on 6 December 2023. Employers will also have to give employees notice of automatic sunsetting by 6 May 2023. Changes to the types of enterprise agreements, the current low paid bargaining stream will be replaced by the supported bargaining stream. New co-operative agreements will become a type of multi-employer agreement. An employer will be able to apply to be party to a co-operative agreement after it is made, but their employees will have to vote it up. Once a supported bargaining agreement is made unions will be able to apply to the Commission for the agreement to cover (or rope in) additional employers.